Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, said Biafra’s case can no longer be ignored by Nigeria, as he had lodged it with various arms of the United Nations.

The fugitive secessionist advocate met with UN officials in Geneva on Tuesday.

The group’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, in a statement on Thursday said Kanu, with his deputy, Mazi Uche Mefor and Head of Directorate of State, Mazi Chika Edoziem held a series of meetings with various United Nations officials where he presented Biafra’s plight to the UN officials.

According to him, said Kanu’s emergence from the meeting was met with chants of eulogy by a congregation of Biafrans.

Emma Powerful said Kanu demanded urgent action against the numerous rights abuses inflicted daily upon Biafrans and the need to support the undeniable right of Biafrans to self-determination as enshrined in law, statute and various UN conventions.

“Every issue concerning our people is now before the various arms and agencies of the United Nations. Our case will no longer be ignored.

“The case of RUGA settlement was also raised and the august body was left in doubt that Biafrans will never allow Fulani terror settlements in Biafraland.

“Incessant killing of Biafrans in their own land by terrorist Fulani herdsmen, extortion and killing of Biafran motorcyclists and commercial drivers by Nigerian army and police over refusal to give #50 bribery.”

Kanu also raised the continued illegal detention of Omoleye Sowore, the relentless persecution of the members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria led by Sheikh El-Zakzaky, among other issues.