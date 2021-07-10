How Nnamdi Kanu was arrested in Kenya – brother

The brother to the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Kingsley Kanu, has said Nnamdi Kanu was nabbed while taking a walk in Kenya.

While announcing the arrest of the IPOB leader last month, Abubakar Malami, Attorney-General of the Federation, had refused to disclose the location where he was nabbed.

But Kingsley had issued a statement in which he said his brother was picked up in Kenya from where he was moved to Abuja.

In an interview with UK Guardian, Kingsley said he spoke with his fugitive brother before his arrest.

Kanu was standing trial for treason in Nigeria before he jumped bail.

“His UK passport remains in Kenya,” The UK Guardian quoted him to have said.

“I spoke to him on the phone, he was well, in Nairobi. His associates said he went out, he didn’t take his documents with him; so he wasn’t planning on going anywhere. Then, all of a sudden, we see him paraded in handcuffs in Abuja.

“It is an extraordinary rendition, aided by Kenyan authorities. It is an outrage that cannot be allowed to happen.

“We are holding the Nigerian government and Kenyan government responsible. The British government, they know what is happening.”

Kingsley added that UK officials had made contact with Kanu’s family and legal team and that there were concerns he would be abused in detention.

“I am concerned for his wellbeing because you know how they will treat him,” Kingsley said.

Kenyan authorities have denied involvement in the arrest of Kanu.