The controversy surrounding the whereabouts of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), was finally laid to rest as he was spotted in Israel and confirmed by his younger brother, Emmanuel Kanu, on Friday.

Emmanuel said his brother was alive and was spotted at a worship place in Israel.

He made the disclosure in a telephone conversation with newsmen in Umuahia, saying that he received the information through an online video broadcast on Friday.

“I can boldly confirm to you that the person in the video is my brother, Kanu. He was praying in the video that we saw.

“We are happy that he is still alive and we will try to establish communication with him,” Emmanuel said.

He said that the news was received with wild jubilation in their family and Isiama Afaraukwu community in general.

“Everybody in my family and the entire community is celebrating and thanking God since we received the news,” he said.

He said that the Deputy Director of the organisation, Uche Ejiofor, also confirmed the online video report, when the family spoke with him on cellphone.

Meanwhile, Emma Powerful, media and publicity secretary of the proscribed group has revealed that Kanu had gone to Jerusalem to pray at the Wailing Wall about his ordeal in the hands of Nigerian security authorities.

In a statement made available to newsmen, Powerful said Kanu will take his time before deciding on his next move.

The community declared Kanu and his parents missing in the aftermath of the September 14, 2017 alleged invasion of their country home by members of the “Operation Pyton Dance II.”

The operation was deployed to dislodge the group in Umuahia, its operational headquarters.

The Federal Government described IPOB as a terrorist organisation and proscribed its activities in the country.

At a joint news briefing in Umuahia on Wednesday, leaders of the three component villages of Afaraukwu said that the whereabouts of Kanu’s father, Eze Israel Kanu, was still unknown.

They claimed that Kanu’s father, who was the traditional ruler of Isiama Afaraukwu in Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia, got missing after the alleged attack on his palace.