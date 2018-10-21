The Leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, will on Sunday (today) speak for the first time in a live broadcast since his disappearance from public glare last year.

Kanu’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, revealed the day of the expected live broadcast on Saturday.

This was after Ejiofor said he had spoken with Kanu, who was spotted in a video clip praying in Jerusalem.

In a statement on Saturday, the lawyer said: “Only, this morning, I received a direct confirmation from my client, hearing once from him after 13 months in captivity.

“Furthermore, the shocking tale of how he made it alive once again will be made public in his scheduled world press broadcast to be beamed live within the next 24 hours.

“The general public and indeed the world is advised to keep a date with this broadcast.

“The world will now hear from the horse’s mouth, the gory accounts of what happened in my client’s home on the 14th day of September 2017, only tomorrow (Sunday).”