Nnamdi Kanu accuses Kenyan police of torture

Leader of the separatist Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, says he was actually arrested in Kenya and tortured in the East African country, before he was handed over to the Nigerian government.

Top officials of the Kenyan government had previously rebutted claims that their country played a role in Kanu’s re-arrest and extradition.

However, speaking through his lawyer Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Kanu said his heart is now in a worse condition due to the torture and dehumanising conditions he was subjected to by the Kenyans.

“My client – Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, was actually abducted by the accursed Kenya’s Special Police Force on the 18th of June 2021 at their International Airport, and consequently taken to an undisclosed residence under dehumanising conditions.

“He was tortured and subjected to all forms of inhuman treatment which worsened his health condition. He was illegally detained for eight good days in Kenya before being transferred to their Nigerian counterpart,” Ejiofor says.

Ejiofor adds that Kanu was “investigated on a bogus charge while in their custody, ostensibly, awaiting to be handed over after their findings proved him innocent of all the spurious allegations. They later beckoned on their Nigerian counterpart to take over.

“The Kenya government was deeply involved in the abduction, detention and ill-treatment of my client before the illegal handover to their Nigerian counterpart.

“A scan of his heart showed that the heart has enlarged by 13% due to the dehumanizing treatment meted to him. There will be need for immediate proper medical examination and attention for him.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu conveyed his goodwill message to all IPOB family members worldwide, and craved for your unrelentless prayers. We are going back to the court for the needful. Other details cannot be entertained here.

“His fortified legal team will address these infractions at the proper forum as we progress. Other details on our legal strategy, may not be made public.

“With Chukwuokike Abiama on our side, Victory is assured. For if God Almighty be for us, who can be against us?”

During a press briefing in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city, on Friday, July 2, Kenya’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, Wilfred Machage, had challenged anyone with proof of Kanu’s arrest in his country to come forward.

“I want to address this allegation by denying that Kenya was involved in the alleged arrest and extradition to Nigeria of Mr. Kanu, and I repeat, I want to address this allegation by denying that Kenya was involved.

“These allegations are fictional, imaginary and exist to fuel antagonistic feelings between the southern section of the Nigerian people against the Kenya people, and indeed many countries have been accused.

“Rwanda, Czech Republic, Britain, Ethiopia and God knows which other country. I want to challenge anyone with facts relating to this arrest through Kenya to present these facts,” Machage had said.

First arrested on October 14, 2015, Kanu jumped bail and fled Nigeria in 2017 after the invasion of his home in Abia State, southeastern Nigeria.

He will be re-arraigned on July 26, 2021 on an 11-count charge bordering on terrorism, treasonable felony, managing an unlawful society, publication of defamatory material, illegal possession of firearms, improper importation of goods, among others.