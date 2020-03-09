<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Management of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, on Monday announced a list of Nigerians to be conferred with honorary doctorates degrees at the varsity’s convocation ceremony scheduled to hold between March 9 and March 13.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Charles Esimone, disclosed this on Monday.





On the list announced by the VC were the deposed Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi; and the Chairman of INNOSON Motors, Innocent Chukwuma, amongst others.

Esimone explained that the selected personalities would be conferred with honorary doctorate degrees for their contributions to education and society.

Esimone said a total of 2, 821 persons would receive post-graduate honours including 339 doctorate degrees while 6, 750 would be awarded their degrees at the ceremony.