The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy weather conditions over the Central States of the country on Tuesday with possibilities of isolated thunderstorms over Plateau, Nassarawa and the Mambilla Plateau in the morning.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Monday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 26 to 33 and 22 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

It added that isolated thunderstorms were expected to prevail over Kaduna, Jos, Abuja, Lafia, Yola and Jalingo during the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency predicted that the southern States would experience cloudy morning over the inland cities with prospects of isolated thunderstorm over the entire region and localised rain showers over the southeast inland throughout the forecast period.

It also predicted morning rain over Calabar, Lagos and Port Harcourt during the afternoon and evening period with better prospects for localised rain over the coastal region.

NiMet further predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 30 to 31 and 24 degrees Celsius respectively, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

According to NiMet, Northern States will experience cloudy conditions with possibilities of morning thunderstorm over Yelwa with day and night temperatures in the range of 33 to 38 and 21 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Later in the day, the Katsina, Gusau, Kano, Zaria and Bauchi have likelihood of isolated thunderstorms.

“With ample moisture influx into the country, thunderstorms and rains are probable over most parts of the country in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicts.