The National Mathematical Centre (NMC) has decried low turnout of participants in its retraining workshop organised for heads of mathematics departments and lecturers of Mathematics in Colleges of Education.

Dr. Steve Oluwaniyi, Acting Coordinator, Mathematical Sciences Education Programme of the centre, disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

Oluwaniyi said that the retraining programme targeted at an average of 100 participants was to ensure effective teaching and learning of the subject in various schools across the country.

According to him, it has become necessary to retrain stakeholders in the field of mathematics education considering the students’ frequent poor performance in the subject.

He said only few participants turned out for the event and those, who attended were properly informed on ways to improve the learning and teaching of mathematics in the country.

He further encouraged the participants to help in propagating the need for all the intended targets for the programme to be part of the exercise and ensure effective implementation of what they learnt.

Oluwaniyi also said that the managements of the colleges of education should try as much as possible to encourage the concerned members’ staff to be part of the programme in the centre.

He, however, noted that the programme which started on May 14 and ended May 19 was necessary to ensure quality foundation for lecturers of would-be teachers in the colleges of education.

He said “this is because the trained teachers in the colleges of education are the ones, who go into the classroom to teach students at the basic level.’’

He said that the centre through the present administration of the centre was trying to bring back programmes which had been going on in the centre for long.

The coordinator also said that there would be another retraining workshop for heads of mathematics departments and lecturers of mathematics in colleges of education across the country on August.