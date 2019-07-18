<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Against the backdrop of doctor’s role in protecting health, Chairman, Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Oyo State Branch, Dr Akin Sodipo, caution Nigerians on clinics and hospitals they patronise to avoid falling prey to quacks

Dr Sodipo addressing the media, as part of activities to mark the association’s 2019 annual general meeting and scientific conference said not every place called a clinic or hospital is actually manned by doctors. Its theme was “Societal Healthy Living: The Role and Place of Doctors.”

Dr Sodipo, flanked by his vice-chairman, Dr Ayotunde Fasunla, Dr Adeola Akintola and Dr I. F. Oduyemi, stated that Nigerians can identify hospitals to patronise by looking for the hospital’s certificate of registration issued by Ministry of health and the presiding doctor which should be conspicuously displayed at its reception.

According to him, “masses need to know so that we can save them from unscrupulous activities of some who just extort them. Quackery is on the increase; we are trying to curb quackery. Sometimes, they think they are saving money but they need to be told that it is not cost-effective for them.”

Dr Sodipo said soon, all registered hospitals would wear logos for their identification, urging the public to also support the association and the government to stem the problem.

He said the state of health in Oyo state was deplorable and praised Governor Seyi Makinde for his promise to revive Adeoyo Hospital, Ibadan, which he said, was working at 30 per cent capacity.

Dr Rasaki Sanusi, who spoke on the theme of the meeting, stated that appropriate nutrition was key to developing and maintaining an optimal state of health.

According to him, “poor diets, coupled with sedentary lifestyle, are risk factors to life-threatening chronic diseases and death. In younger years, inadequate nutrient intake predisposes to health risks in the future.”

He warned that foods that are delicious, palatable and one keeps wanting more and more of them are dangerous to health, just as other addictions.

Dr Sanusi, while urging doctors to include elements of nutrition in the care of their patients, said as leaders in the health team, the onus was on them to also influence policy on health, educate masses on healthy living and periodically report on the health of the nation.

Former, head of Department of Physiotherapy, College of Medicine, University of Ibadan, Professor Kolapo Hamzat said prescribed exercises were essential to ensure healthy living.

Professor Hamzat described exercise as a medicament that research has proved can help manage stress, relieve tension, counter anxiety, quit smoking, improve self image and reduce the risk of developing conditions such as cancer, hypertension and diabetes.

According to him, “research has shown that 30 minutes of exercises in a day for three to four times in a week can help enjoy all these benefits.”