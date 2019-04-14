<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), South South Zone, has advised the Federal Government to improve on the country’s health infrastructure, working conditions and remuneration of doctors to curb mass migration of Nigerian doctors to other countries.

The Association stated this in a Communiqué released at the end of the South South Zonal Executive Council Meeting held in Delta state between April 5 and April 7.

The Communique was signed and released on Sunday in Calabar by the Chairman, NMA South South Zone, Dr Agam Ayuk and its Secretary, Dr Ezoke Epoke of the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital.

The association described as worrisome that most health facilities across the country were currently short of manpower and qualified skilled personnel, hence the need for the Federal Government to improve health infrastructures across the country.

“In the South South Zonal meeting held in Delta state, NMA resolved on many items including an urgent need for the Federal Government to address the issue of migration of doctors by improving health infrastructure, working conditions, remuneration and proper placement for all doctors.

“NMA also advocated for judicious use of the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund towards providing quality and affordable healthcare services to all Nigerians.

“NMA strongly appeals to the Federal and State Governments in keeping with the Sustainable Development Goals to show commitment in achieving Universal Health Coverage for all Nigerians by 2030.

“The Zone implores doctors at all levels especially those in leadership positions to be conversant with the Strategic Health Development Plan II and to actively play their part to see to its successful implementation.

“NMA South South zone is also appealing to Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River to approve and implement the 100 percent Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) for doctors in the state in line with other South South states.

“The zone advocated for stringent legislation at various states to help curb the menace of quackery and also implores all NMA South South states to sponsor medical anti-quackery bills at the various state houses of assembly.”

The NMA also called for proper budgetary funding and release to the health sector of at least 15 percent of total budget in accordance with the 2001 declaration of 2001 by African Head of States.