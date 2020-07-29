



The Nigerian Medical Association in Cross River has submitted the anti-quackery draft bill to the Cross River House of Assembly for legislative scrutiny.

The Chairman of NMA in the state, Dr Agam Ayuk, presented the draft to Dr Davies Etta, representing Abi State Constituency in the Assembly, on Wednesday in Calabar.

Ayuk stated that the draft bill outlined ways and strategies for a legislation needed to squarely fight medical quackery in the state.

He stated that in spite of several arrest carried out by the Association on some quack medical premises and their owners, the ugly situation still persisted.

He disclosed that the presentation of the bill to the assembly marked his two years in office as Chairman of NMA in the state.

“Today marks two years of my election as Chairman of Nigerian Medical Association, Cross River Branch, to the glory of God.

“It is my singular privilege to present a draft of the Anti-quackery bill on behalf of the Association to the sponsor, Dr Davies Etta.





“The Co-sponsors are; Dr Ekpo Ekpo-Bassey, representing Bakassi State Constituency and Mr Elvert Ayambem, representing Ikom II State Constituency.

“The bill is aimed at curtailing medical quackery in Cross River and it is tagged “A bill for a law to prohibit quackery in the health sector (practice) in Cross River and to provide for other matters related thereto.

“My deep appreciation to all stakeholders and everyone who has made this a reality,” he said.

Responding, Etta, a medical practitioner, thanked the NMA in the state for driving a purposeful leadership in medical practice and service delivery.

He assured the Association that the bill would be given utmost attention when presented during plenary, adding that medical quackery had caused serious problems to people in the state.

Newsmen report that the NMA Secretary in the state, Dr Ezoke Epoke, also witnessed the presentation of the draft bill to Etta in the Assembly complex.