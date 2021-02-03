



The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has urged the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to ensure continuous upgrade of Police Medical Services to compete favourably with medical services of other armed forces.

Dr Adetunji Adenekan, Chairman, Lagos NMA, in a statement on Wednesday said that the call was made during the visit of the NMA team to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu.

Adenekan said that the upgrade of the police medical service would enhance the health and wellbeing of the police work force.

He also called for improved testing and treatment of COVID-19 positive health care workers in the police medical services.

The NMA Chairman appealed to the police boss to assist in tackling the challenges of medical quackery and drug counterfeiting in the state.

Adenekan said that the NMA Lagos Committee on Security would collaborate with the police on harassment of health care workers by some policemen and also protection from patients’ assault.

He commended the CP and his team for their efforts in securing lives and properties in Lagos.





Adenekan commiserated with him on the loss of his staff during the #ENDSARS protest, adding that the NMA Lagos was actively and physically represented in LASUTH to save the lives of as many officers as their conditions could permit.

According to him, security is as important as health which is wealth.

Responding, Odumosu said that the mission of the police and healthcare workers in serving humanity was similar, though done through different routes in the bid to bring succour and wellbeing to the society.

On harassment by patients, Odumosu advised the use of emotional intelligence, while pledging the support of his team when their intervention becomes necessary.

Odumosu pledged to adjust his stance on restriction of movement of ambulances found not conveying any patient, as the NMA Chairman had explained that such ambulances might be rushing to pick a doctor to attend to an emergency or oxygen cylinders.

The CP appealed for the assistance of the members of the association in treating victims of gunshot wounds and other crimes that may require medical attention.