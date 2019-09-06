<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has decried the increased invasion of the medical profession by unqualified persons, insisting that the situation has reached an alarming rate.

The association said the activities of these “unqualified medical professionals” have brought untold hardship to patients particularly in terms of complications sequel to the unhealthy medical care.

The observation was contained in a communique released by NMA at the end of its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Makurdi, Benue State.

NMA President, Dr. Francis Faduyile, who read the communique to journalists in Abuja, on Friday, said that NEC extensively discussed and assessed the health and economic implications of sudden invasion of medical profession by quacks.

He said that states chapters have been mandated to strengthen their monitoring system so it could easily track and fish out the unqualified medical professionals and hand them over to security agencies for further investigation and prosecution.

In addition to that, Dr. Faduyile said the NEC registered its discontent with the failure of Abia State government to pay salaries of doctors in Abia State University Teaching Hospital for up to 13 months and health workers at state hospital management board for 10 months.

It considered the action as “highly provocative,” insisting that it is against civil service rules and natural justice.

While the NEC appealed to the state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, to offset the accrued salaries and entitlements, it appreciated the intervention of Imo State governor, Emeka Ihedioha, for stopping the payment of 70 percent of salaries to doctors and other health workers with the state government.

The NEC reminded doctors of its earlier position on doctors not participating in state health insurance scheme, which had been activated without the input of body of doctors.