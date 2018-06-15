The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has advised Nigerians to patronise pathology laboratories headed by qualified pathologists to avoid unpleasant consequences.

The Secretary General of NMA, Dr Olumuyiwa Odusote, gave the advice in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

Odusote said such patronage was the only way to sustain best patient management in hospitals across the country.

He noted the recent Court of Appeal judgment on setting up Department of Medical Laboratory Science in hospitals to udnerscore his advice.

“The Court of Appeal has confirmed that Chief Medical Directors/Medical Directors (CMDs/MDs) are not under any legal obligation to set up the Department of Medical Laboratory Science in our hospitals aside from the Pathology Laboratories departments headed by qualified Pathologists.

“The NMA hails this judgment and call on all well-meaning Nigerians to continue to patronise Pathology laboratories headed by Pathologists for the best patient management in our hospitals.

“This is sequel to the judgment of the court on the 4th of June, 2018, in the case with Appeal No. CA/A/410/2017,” he said.

According to Odusote, the unanimous judgment of the three Justices set aside the contempt of court case against Prof. Edmund Banwat, the CMD, and Mr Ali Bitrus, Director of Administration of Jos University Teaching Hospital.

He explained that in the judgment, they stated that the National Industrial Court of Nigeria’s (NICN) judgment for the setting up of parallel medical laboratory science “department” is not enforceable on any CMD/MD.

“Therefore Banwat and Bitrus were discharged of the contempt of court case against them.

“The best patients’ management can only be guaranteed by laboratories headed by Pathologists. Thank God, the court has confirmed it and we will continue to give our best for the country’s health sector.

“This is a victory for the health sector and Nigerians,’’ Odusote said.