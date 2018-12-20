The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has expressed concern over kidnapping of medical doctors in Ondo and other states and non payment of its members` salaries in Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

Dr Francis Faduyile, the President of NMA expressed the feeling on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that the spate of kidnapping was now very alarming, adding that the NMA frowned at kidnapping of some doctors in Ondo and others sates.

According to him, the rate of kidnapping has heightened tension in Ondo state and other states in Nigeria.

Faduyile called on the Federal and State governments to effectively check security lapses, especially the ravaging incident of kidnappings in the country.

“The health workers have been targeted in many of these security issues with many of them kidnapped in the course of discharging their duties, some of them got killed in the process.

“We call on government at all levels and the security agencies to urgently do the needful in addressing the menace,” he said.

The NMA President expressed displeasure at the failure of the management of LUTH to pay the salaries of doctors for four months.

On the non payment of accrued salaries of medical doctors in the state mentioned, the NMA boss described the development as unfair, irritable and a contravention of the tenets of civil service rule and natural justice.

‘We call on the management of LUTH to pay the accrued salaries to doctors without further delay.

Faduyile, who also called on the Abia government to pay the salaries of doctors it owed for eight months,frowned at the casualisation of doctors at the Federal Medical Center (FMC), Umuahia.

He also called on the Medical Director of FMC, Umuahia to immediately stop casualisation of doctors among other demands.