The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has dissolved its FCT chapter executive council over alleged corruption.

The development followed an emergency meeting held on Monday in Abuja.

Prof. Lovett Lawson, who presided over the emergency Congress of the association, announced the dissolution and appointed of a caretaker committee.

Lawson, a Professor of Tropical Medicine and Chief Executive Officer Zankli Clinic, Abuja, said at the end of the meeting that the caretaker committee would conduct elections to field the vacant positions.

He said that the dissolution became necessary due to the alleged high level of corrupt activities by the sacked officials.

The association appointed Dr Chira Obiora, a Consultant Family Physician, University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, as the Chairman of the caretaker committee.

Obiora explained that the dissolution of the current executive was necessitated by the allegation, proof of recklessness and insubordination in the management of the affairs of NMA.

He said that the former executive was mandated to screen some members that were going for election into the NMA FCT chapter.

“But they introduced kangaroo activities, corruption, financial misappropriation, favouritism and lots more.

“The congress demanded for fairness in the activities from them that led to collection of signatures and we got 600 signature.

“We only need 20 signatures from centres that made up FCT to come here today and 15 members to set up a quorum but we had like 200 members.

“That is to show that we are way beyond the required number to set up a quorum.

“The candidates that were disqualified by the sacked executives were screened and were all qualified to run for their various positions,’’ Obiora explained.

He announced that the Annual General Meeting of the association would now hold on July 19, and therefore the candidates had only two weeks to campaign.

He therefore called on members of the association to support the caretaker committee succeed in delivering its mandate