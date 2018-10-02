



The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has called for improved funding of the health sector to prevent diseases and boost the lives of citizens.

The President of NMA, Dr Francis Faduyile, made the appeal while fielding questions from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the state of healthcare delivery in the country.

Faduyile said adequate funding and the complete implementation of the National Health Act 2014 would guarantee Nigeria’s realisation of the Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

He explained that with the Act in force, UHC would not only increase access to healthcare delivery but also make it affordable through the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) with the Community Based Health Insurance Scheme (CBSHIP).

However, he said the NMA believes there is hope for a greater Nigeria, and therefore urge all Nigerians to keep faith with the government and diligently contribute their quota to the ‘change mantra’ of the present administration.

Faduyile noted that the expiration of NMA’s ultimatum to the Federal Government to reconstitute the Council of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria elapsed on Sept. 30.

He explained that the council is empowered to police and strengthen the operations of medical services in the country.

The NMA president revealed that the association had extended the ultimatum by two weeks to allow government complete the process of its reconstitution, which has reached an advanced stage.

“However, we will not accept any further delay beyond Oct. 14, 2018.

“We wish to state unequivocally, that the dissolution of the Medical Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) has caused a lot of damages to medical practice in the country.

“The colossal damage brought about by the absence of the regulatory body is almost irreversible,” he said.

Besides, he urged President Muhammadu Buhari not to allow the dissolution of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) to safeguard the health of all Nigerians.

On the country’s 58th Independence Anniversary, the association called on Nigerians to see their religious and ethnic diversities as a source of strength and unity.

“The Nigerian Medical Association, once again, congratulates all Nigerians as we celebrate our 58th Independence anniversary, and wish the nation success as we prepare for the 2019 elections,’’ Faduyile said in a statement.

The NMA president said our religious and ethnic diversities should serve as sources of strength and unity rather than weakness and division.

“This is the time for all Nigerians to meditate on the present state of affairs in the country and resolve to contribute their quota sacrificially towards our nation’s building.

“As Nigeria clocks 58 as an independent nation, I wish to congratulate His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, and the entire citizens of our great country, for the journey so far and for all we have achieved together as a people.

“However, in the three years of this administration, the nation has faced difficult times in an attempt to reposition the nation.

“It is worth noting that 58 years after we became independent, Nigeria has not made an impressive mark, which accounts for its low ranking in the Global Human Development and Health Indices.

“We also observed that the country has never lacked effective recommendations to mitigate our crippling socio-economic, political and developmental woes; rather poor implementation including absence of the needed political will,” NMA said.