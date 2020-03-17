<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Kogi Chapter of Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has commiserated with Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi over the death of his mother, Hajia Hauwau Oziohu Bello.

She died on Sunday during a brief illness at the age of 101 years and was buried on Monday in Okene, her home town, according to Islamic rites.

The NMA Chairman in Kogi, Dr Kabiru Zubair, expressed the association’s heartfelt condolences to the governor and the entire Pa Ipemida Ochi’s family over the demise of their beloved mother.





”The NMA wishes to express her heartfelt condolences to His Excellency, Gov. Yahaya Bello, over the passing away of his mother, Hajia Hauwau Oziohu Bello, whose sad event occurred on Sunday at the age of 101 years.

”The matriarch, who has nutured her children to prominence, has contributed immensely to the development of the state and the country at large.

”The NMA wishes to sympathise with His Excellency and his entire family over this great loss,” Zubair said in a statement issued in Lokoja on Tuesday.

The NMA prayed to the Almighty Allah to give the family the fortitude to bear this loss and grant her soul Aljannatul firdaus.