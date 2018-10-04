



Chairman of Plateau chapter of Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Titus Dajel, has called on Plateau government to ban the production and consumption of ‘Goskolo’ , a local gin brewed in some parts of the state.

Dajel, a Consultant Family Physicain, made the call on Thursday in Jos, during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He explained that the consumption of the local gin was highly detrimental to the health of the consumer as it had no standard scientific method for preparation.

“The accurate measurement of the contents used in its production is unknown,” he said.

Dajel warned that if stringent measures were not taken to stop the production and consumption of the local gin, it would continue to have adverse effects on the heart, liver, gastrointestinal tract and brain of consumers.

Similarly, he advised that youth to avoid sedentary lifestyle as such act had adverse effects on the cardiovascular system.

He called on them to ensure that they carried out regularly blood pressure checks to curtail the tide of youths having heart attacks and strokes.

He also called on youth to reduce their consumption of junk foods and intake of salts in meals, advising them to concentrate on meals with much vegetables, fibre, protein and nuts.