<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has condemned Governors Governors Okezie Ikpeazu and Rochas Okorocha of Abia and Imo states respectively for non payment of doctors’ salaries.

The association noted that Abia is owing 13 months salaries while Imo only pays 70% of the salaries of doctors in the state since 2017.

It also directed doctors not to participate in states health insurance programme as they were not involved in the process of developing the scheme.

NMA President, Dr Francis Fasuyile, briefed the media on this and other issues like the non-implementation of the CONHISS in the tertiary institutions.