



The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has challenged the Federal Government to step up security of people offering humanitarian services across Nigeria, particularly those working in North East states of Adamawa, Yobe and Borno.

The NMA believed that adequate and proactive security measures would have prevented the needless act of terrorism and kidnapping embarked upon by the dreaded Boko Haram sect.

A statement by its Publicity Secretary, Dr. Obitade Obimakinde, described Hauwa’s death as a “despicable act” which has a devastating effect on humanity.

It added, “We condemned the incessant killing of innocent souls by the Boko Haram sect and sympathised with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and family of the deceased for the lost.”

The Association called on Federal government to do everything within its capacity to ensure the release of other captives of Boko Haram, including Alice Loksha, the remaining health worker in captivity and Leah Sharibu, a 15-year-old student abducted by the group in a separate incident in February.