There are about 120 medical doctors facing the investigation panel of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), it emerged on Thursday.

Two were convicted last month when they appeared before the medical tribunal for professional misconduct.

The President, Nigerian Medical Association, Dr. Francis Faduyile, disclosed this while briefing journalists on the outcome of the 59th Annual General Conference of the union held in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state.

He said: “Since the constituting the board of the Medical and Dental Council, we have been able to have a session and the investigating panel has met and I know for a fact that they have over 120 cases they are investigating.

“The medical Tribunal have had a full week session were we had two or three of our members who appeared before the tribunal punished for some of the wrong doings while they were dealing with their necessary health management.

“I can tell you that the MDCN is working well, we are happy and we can now take charge of the health of Nigerians to make sure that Nigerians are not unnecessarily put thorough wrong management by any officer.”