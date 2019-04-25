<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Comrade Ayuba Wabba will deliver a lecture at the public presentation of a book chronicling the one-decade stewardship of Governor Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe state.

The book will be presented to the public on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Government House, Damaturu, the Yobe state capital, a statement by Mohammed Zanna Abba said on Thursday.

The theme of the labour leader’s lecture is “Prudence and Accountability as Panacea for Effective Implementation of Minimum Wage in Nigeria: The Yobe State Example.“

The NLC president’s lecture examines the historical agitations on minimum wage implementation by Nigerian workers and why the working class need a decent pay package in the country.

The lecture also provides insights into what employers of labour, in particular governors of the 36 states of the federation, should do to guarantee continuous payment of the N30,000 new minimum wage in the country and more.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Thursday, April 18, 2019 signed the National Minimum Wage Bill into law. The bill was passed into law by the Senate had on March 19, 2018, following its earlier passage by the House of Representatives before the National Assembly was shut down to enable lawmakers to participate in the 2019 general elections.

The 303-page book will be reviewed by Professor Danjuma Gambo, the Dean of Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Maiduguri. The book, comprising 12 chapters, takes the reader on an edifying voyage across the vast sea of Governor Ibrahim Gaidam’s life and experiences which gleam of a fine intertwine of brevity, kindness, quest for knowledge, prudence, visionary leadership and submission to the will of God.

Abba said further, “The book also burrows into the governor’s personality, examines his principles and highlights the factors that make him triumph where others stumble.

“Not to mention his refreshingly different brand of leadership which has enabled him to record remarkable achievements even when Yobe state was in the throes of unprecedented onslaught from Boko Haram insurgents.”