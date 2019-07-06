<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in Kano, has called on the state government to implement outstanding promotions of civil servants.

Chairman of the Chapter, Kabiru Ado-Minjibir, made the call on Friday when he led a delegation of the union to the office of the new Head of Service in the state.

He said that the implementation of the promotions would boost the morale of the workers, thereby enabling them to render selfless service to the state.

Ado, however, said the cause of systems failures, usually emerged from failure of implementation.

“The attendants scratch card and registration fee for shortlisted workers of N1,750 per worker is too exorbitant,” he said.

He also called for the immediate payment of outstanding arrears of salaries of staff of Secondary School Management Board as well as that of Cooperate Security Guards recruited in 2015.

Responding, the new Head of Civil Service, Dr Kabiru Shehu, described the labour union as partners in progress.

He implored them to forward their requests in accordance with the laid down rules and regulations.

Shehu urged them to imbibe reading culture and to be computer literate in order to meet up with global challenges.