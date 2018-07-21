The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has urged the newly elected governor of Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi, to prioritise the payment of workers salaries in his second tenure.

Congress President, Ayuba Wabba, who gave the charge in Abuja yesterday in a letter of congratulation to the governor-elect, said his election is a reflection of popular wish of the people.

While urging Fayemi not use his victory as a pay back time, Wabba said he must see his re-election as an opportunity to complete the work he started during his first tenure.

Wabba opined that Fayemi’s election by the Ekiti people confer on them the right to ask question particularly on electoral promises made to them during the electioneering campaigns.

“There are other compelling needs of Ekiti people on the basis of which they will look up to you.

“They shall be acting within their civic rights and responsibility if and when they hold you accountable to your promises. Our responsibility to your government would be no less.

“We therefore urge you to give your utmost best,” he said.