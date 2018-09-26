The Bayelsa chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called on both Federal and State Governments to make workers welfare top priority in their efforts to promote good governance across the country.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Yenagoa, Mr John Ndiomu, State Chairman of the Congress, reiterated that the importance of workers to nation building could not be over-emphasised.

Ndiomu, who described workers as “engine room of the economy” of a nation, said regular improvement of workers’ welfare packages was necessary to enable them overcome economic hardship.

On the planned nationwide strike by the Labour Union, the Chairman said its members in the state had mobilised for total compliance.

NAN reports that the organised labour union had announced a nationwide strike, beginning from Thursday, over alleged delay by the Federal Government to approve and implement a new minimum wage for workers.

“Of course, the strike is holding in the state as directed by the national body.

“We have mobilised our members for a total shutdown of all the ministries until the Federal and State Governments attend to our demand.

“We, however, call on the governments at all levels to listen to the cries of workers.

“Imagine a situation in 2011, when workers were receiving N18, 000 and look at the imbalance between 2011 and 2018, where workers still earn the same.

“So, let us compare it, what was the cost of bag of rice in 2011, what is obtainable now in the market? There should be a balance.

“Governments at both levels should listen to the plight of workers.

“That is what Labour Union is demanding. We are joining the strike until we get further directions from the national,” Ndiomu stated.

He advised workers to be focused, and that the Union was committed to fighting for the betterment of their welfare.