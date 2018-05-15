Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Kebbi State chapter, Comrade Umar Halidu Alhassan, has urged Federal Government to end the ongoing health workers industrial action across Nigeria.

Alhassan stated this, on Tuesday, while speaking with newsmen in his office on the state on the nation.

He noted that many patients were dying in various public hospitals while Private health centres were making huge profits from referred patients due to the strike action.

His words, “The organised labour also wishes to appeal to His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, the Minister of Health, to do everything humanly possible in bringing an end to the current strike action embarked upon by the Joint Health Sector Union for the purpose of ensuring an effective Health care delivery.”

The Labour leader also appealed to Kebbi State Government to review pensioners entitlements to reflect the increment of regular workers salaries in the state.

Alhassan said the judiciary pensioners, local government workers staff promotion as well as duty allowances of Nurses and midwives are due for reviewed based on nation’s economy situation.

He also appealed to the State Government to accentuate its efforts to re-demarcate the existing livestock routes and grazing reserve in the state to avoid herders and farmers conflicts in the state.

The labour leader, however, commended the Kebbi State Government over promptly payment of worker’s salaries, leave grant, renovation and construction of classrooms, procurement of teaching and learning materials for schools in the state and agriculture revolution.