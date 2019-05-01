<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Trade Union Congress (TUC) has urged the Federal Government to appoint career officers as Chief Executive Officers of Federal Government’s parastatals and agencies to boost productivity and efficiency.

Mr Amodu Isiaka, the TUC FCT Council Chairman made the call in his May Day speech on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that the appointment of persons who are not well knowledgeable about a field they are appointed to lead, usually impedes on the growth of such agency and makes it non-efficient.

Isiaka noted that improper appointments had caused under utilisation of workers potentials, which has made agencies facing such challenges epileptic.

According to him, experiences in the last three and half years in the MDAs are not suitable as most CEOs do not understand the field they are appointed to head.

“Public sector unions are demanding the appointment of career officers as Chief Executives of Government parastatals and agencies for productivity and efficiency.

“Experiences in the MDAs in the past three and half years are not palatable; most CEOs do not understand the working of the public service and thereby cause chaos in the whole system.

“This advocacy will also in turn help the workers reach the peak of their careers. ` Improper placements are demoralizing. `

“The need to strengthen workers solidarity and unity of purpose is very paramount so as to achieve desire results in the next level agenda.

“Nigerian workers and the leadership of the labour movement must shun all divisive tendencies and close ranks to wage a collective struggle on all forms of exploitation, corruption, poverty, slave wage, neo-liberalism and unfair labour practices,’’ he said.

He, however, commended the Federal Government for its efforts in moving the nation to greater heights.

In another development, Mr Abubakar Yakubu, NLC FCT Council called on the minister of FCT, Malam Muhammed Bello to confirm all acting Directors into substantive Director.

He said that some Directors have being in acting capacity for over 5 years which was demoralizing.

Yakub said that the hygiene and sanitation of the city was a serious concern as heaps of refuse dump can be seen, especially in satellite towns such as Karu, Kuje, Nyanya and Karmo.

According to him, the condition is becoming unbearable, if not addressed it could lead to outbreak of diseases.