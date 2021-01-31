



The National leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) has commended Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State for prompt payment of salaries inspite of the economic challenges facing the country.

It also lauded the governor for his prudent management of the state’s resources resulting to the execution of capital projects in addition to the payment of salaries.

Consequently, the organised labour pledged to work harmoniously with the governor to ensure that the welfare of workers still occupy the front burner in government’s priorities.

After meeting with the governor and other top government officials, the labour leaders stressed the need for support for the Governor to enable him do more for workers.





In a communique jointly signed by Chief Cosmas Iwu, Secretary to the Government of the State, Dr. Chibuzuo Iwuagwu, Head of Service and Hon Declan Emelumba, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, for the Government and Dr. Nasir Idiris, Deputy President NLC.

Others are, Musa Lawal, mni ,Secretary General, TUC and Emmanuel Ugboaja, General Secretary, NLC, for the organised labour; it was resolved that the payment of the new minimum wage will commence immediately while the consequential adjustments will be addressed later.

It was also agreed that outstanding payments of check off dues to the relevant labour unions will commence immediately.

On the non receipt of salaries by some workers,it was agreed that a joint committee of organised labour be set up to address the complaints and that verified genuine ones are to be paid immediately.

It was further agreed that a committe be set up to look into the complaints of the joint health sector unions.