For allegedly spearheading a protest where they declared an indefinite strike on behalf of labour leaders without authorisation, the former chairmen of the Ekiti State Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayodeji Aluko, and Trade Union Congress (TUC), Kolawole Olaiya, have been barred from participating in labour unionism for 10 years.

The joint session of Ekiti State trade unions, which was attended by representatives of all affiliated unions, took the decision in Ado Ekiti Monday at a congress presided over by the state NLC Chairman Ade Adesanmi and his TUC counterpart Odunayo Adesoye.

The workers also passed a vote of confidence on the leadership of the two unions in the state, declaring the dissolution pronouncement made during the Thursday’s rally by the two former labour leaders as unconstitutional, null and void.

The workers frowned on how the duo of Olaiya and Aluko had led a protest to the state secretariat Thursday and chased workers out of their offices with cudgels.