Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in Kano, has cautioned the newly inaugurated Commissioners in the state, to imbibe worker-friendly policy while discharging their statutory responsibility.

The labour union wanted the new state executive council members to be mindful of civil servants welfare, reminding that coming on board at a critical time while government and labour negotiate the new workers’ salary was not by coincidence.

NLC Chairman, Comrade Kabiru Ado Minjibir and secretary Hussaini Budah in a joint sign release, urged the commissioners to ” be workers friendly and assiduously in the best interest of the collective progress and development of Kano state,”.

While extending hands of fellowship to the executive members, the NLC leaders reminded them to embrace all stakeholders of Kano project and treat the citizenry fairly for the collective good of all.

“While congratulating them on their well-deserved appointments, we wish to urge them to be worker-friendly and work assiduously in the best interest of the collective progress and development of Kano state. They should embrace all stakeholders of the Kano project and treat the citizenry fairly for the good of all.

“On our part, we wish to extend our hands of goodwill and partnership to them especially at the present period for the implementation of the new minimum wage of N30,000.00 that was already signed into law by the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We are optimistic that they will leave no stone unturned in doing everything humanly possible in justifying the confidence reposed in them by the government and people of Kano state, including the actualization of the new wages.”