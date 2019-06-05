<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has repeated its call on the Federal Government to address the rising incidence of insecurity, unemployment, poverty, instability and renewed separatist agitations in the country.

NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, in his Eid-el-Fitr message advised the government to re-dedicate itself in its service to the nation especially on the issues of security, stability, economy, justice, and confidence-building.

He similarly urged Nigerians, in spite of the overwhelming challenges in the polity to continue to have faith in their country and to do all that is necessary to safeguard and promote its sovereignty, integrity and prosperity.

“We have no doubt we shall over come, as one people with a common destiny,” he stated.

Wabba called on all Muslims and non-Muslims to imbibe the spirit of Ramadan, which teaches discipline, forgiveness, good neighbourliness, self-control, and service to God and humanity. Eid-el-Fitr, therefore, among other things, represents a magnificent celebration and showing of profound gratitude to Allah.