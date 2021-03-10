



The leadership of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) are currently leading thousands of workers to the National Assembly to protest against plans to amend the national minimum wage act.

Newsmen reports that a Bill to remove the national minimum wage from exclusive list to Concurrent list has passed second reading at the House of Representatives. The bill is being sponsored by Honourable Garba Mohammed of Sabon Gari Federal Constituency, Kaduna State.





As at the time of filing this brief report, on Wednesday morning, some of the protesters spotted by our correspondent on ground, carried placards with inscriptions such as: “On National Minimum Wage We Stand” , No To Minimum Wage on Concurrent List, “Yes To Minimum Wage on Exclusive List”.

Shortly before proceeding to the NASS, Wabba said minimum wage issues are not something to be toyed with, insisting that workers who generate the wealth of the nation, deserves a fair minimum wage.

The protest is holding simultaneously across other states.