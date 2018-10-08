



Following the recently-concluded nationwide strike embarked upon by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), one of the foremost foreign shipping companies in Nigeria, CMA/CGM has introduced fresh surcharge of $400 (144,000 at prevailing rate of N360/$) on Nigerian importers.

The NLC had on Wednesday September 26, declared a nationwide strike over the alleged delay of the federal government to implement the new minimum wage for workers.

Upon this declaration, president-general of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), Com. Adewale Adeyanju, complied with the directive of the national leadership of the NLC to shut the seaport to economic activities for four days. However, the strike action has led to congestion on the quay side which made CMA/CGM introduce a congestion surcharge on freight charges.

It was gathered that during the strike period, the Berthing Committee Meeting, which holds daily, Monday-Friday to allocate berths to vessels arriving the nation’s waters failed to meet for the two days the strike lasted, which made it very difficult for vessels to berth at any of the seaports.

But, in a press statement yesterday, the shipping company, CMA/CGM, said it had resolved to introduce N144,000 congestion surcharge on 20and 40ft container from October 15, 2018. The company identified increase in operational costs and service disruption, as factors responsible for the fresh surcharge.

In a circular issued, CMA CGM said, “Port congestion at Lagos ports, Nigeria, is currently increasing our operational costs and generating severe service disruption for several weeks.”