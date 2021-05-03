As the tussle for a full implementation of minimum wage in some states continues, the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Ayuba Wabba, has slammed erring Governors for using insufficient funds as an excuse.

Speaking during an interview on Channels TV on Monday morning, Wabba stressed that Governors and other political office holders earn their money illegitimately as they don’t work for it.

“The councilors to the highest office holder in the land do not earn their pay based on the ability of the government to pay.

“Government must lead for order employers of labour to actually follow. The primary purpose of every Government which our Governors needs to know borders on security and welfare of the people with the welfare of workers inclusive.

“How can they say that our security agencies who risk their lives on daily basis, fighting for the betterment of the country are tiny minorities?





“How can they say that our frontline workers, the doctors, nurses and all health officials who made battling the coronavirus pandemic their priority, are tiny minorities?

“This is an inhumane act and shows you just how this government thinks.

“How many politicians do we have and how much are they consuming? This politicians earn more than they ought to when they are practically doing nothing.

“If we are to analyze this in all sincerity, what the workers are earning even though they aren’t paid well, is legitimate and what this politicians consume is totally illegitimate,” he said.

Recall that Chris Ngige, the Minister of Labour and Employment had also threatened legal actions against state governors not paying the new minimum wage.

Ngige further revealed that negotiations were ongoing between him and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, over instituting legal actions against governors who have faulted in paying the new minimum wage.