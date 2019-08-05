<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), have urged 12 members-elect of the Edo House of Assembly, currently in Abuja, to behave like Bauchi State lawmakers and present themselves for inauguration.

Reacting to how Bauchi State resolved its issues, State Chairman, of the state chapter of NLC, Mr. Sunny Osayande, said the absence of the 12 members-elect from the House is denying those that voted for them true representation.

He said, “We advise the 12 Edo House of Assembly members-elect currently in Abuja to put aside sentiment and come forward to be inaugurated so that they can assume their law-making function for which they were elected.

“We read with delight, news report of the inauguration of the factional lawmakers in Bauchi State. We laud their maturity and recommend similar bold and people-spirited move for our Edo members-elect.”

To State Chairman of NURTW, Comrade Odion Olaye, “These members-elect were elected to represent their various constituencies in the Edo House of Assembly. But their absence means that the issues that affect people in their constituencies are not mentioned, highlighted or debated on the floor of the assembly.”

Akere Odigie of the Butchers Association described their absence as bad for democracy.

“We urge the members-elect to put the interest of the voters, who stood in the sun and rain to elect them, ahead of personal squabbles.”