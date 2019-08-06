<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Chairman, Oyo State Chapter of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) Mr Bayo Titilola-Sodo on Tuesday lauded the Governor Seyi Makinde led administration for the ongoing review of the sacked workers on the payroll of the government by the past administration.

He said despite all entreaties by the labour leaders to appeal to the past government in the state, many workers were sacked without following due process.

The NLC chairman spoke after leading labour leaders under the aegis of Organised Labour and other affiliates bodies under the NLC on a courtesy call on Governor Makinde at his Agodi, Secretariat office.

While noting that the team was on the visit to thank the Governor for his kind gestures to the workers since assumption of office, Titilola-Sodo said making certain demands on the government was also tabled before the governor.

The NLC boss expressed appreciation to the Makinde government for prompt payment of workers’ salaries and payment of gratuity and pension of workers in the state, noting that such gestures have been a big morale booster to the workers in the state.

“We as Organised labour discussed various issues concerning the welfare of workers in the state, such as payment of salaries, emolument and outstanding debt and promotion.

“So many issues concerning workers in the state including that of retirees who have been unfairly treated in the past.

“We have also acknowledged some of the step taken by Governor Seyi Makinde since he got into office by establishing the GSM days, that is 25th of every month which every workers in the state would collect their salaries.

“We as the Organised Labour in Oyo State, the NLC itself and its affiliated bodies are concerned about all the various issues concerning the welfare of workers in the state among the so many other issues that has resulted in the unfair treatment of workers in the past.

“Of course we have acknowledged some of the step taken by Governor Seyi Makinde as retired elders no longer collect their salaries in fraction of 20 and 30 percent, they have been getting full pension since he got to office.

“But however we still have some other demands, some other requests that are still outstanding which the governor has promised to look into it and proffer a lasting solution.

“Its unprecedented, of course we still have issues but the point is quite a departure from what obtains in the past, we hope and pray that the cordial relationship be sustained.”

Speaking on the issue presented before the governor, Sodo said it includes, “the minimum wage, it include the issue of conversion and inter cadre transfer, it includes the issues of owned salaries arrears of local governments in the state among others.

“The improvements of the infrastructure in the state pertaining to health facilities and our schools, primary and secondary which is in abject state of repair and so many others and we appreciate that levies has been cancelled in all schools and we request that running cost should be granted to such institutions for them to function optimally.

“There is verification exercise going on what is going on is a review of the situation of our sacked colleague and we are very pleased about it.

“A lot of them have been unfairly treated. A lot of them have been sacked unfairly without fair hearing and come to review their situation. We are applauding that one.”