The Nigeria Labour Congress, has said it will proceed with its strike starting on Thursday following the failure of the meeting with the Minister of Labour and Employment in Abuja on Wednesday to reach a rapprochement.

NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, stated that the meeting ended in a deadlock as the parties failed to reach an agreement, adding that the industrial action will hold as earlier announced.

Speaking at the end of the meeting with the government delegation, he noted that the failure of both parties to reach an agreement on the issues raised means the strike will proceed as scheduled.

The meeting between the minister, tripartite committee on minimum wage and labour leaders, was called to address the concerns raised by organised labour, but it failed to reach an agreement.