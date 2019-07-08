<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The leadership of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the reappointment of Mr. Boss Mustapha and Mallam Abba Kyari as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chief of Staff to the President, respectively.

Buhari approved the re-appointment of Boss Mustapha as SGF and Kyari as Chief of Staff (CoS) to the President.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and publicity, Garba Shehu, at the weekend.

According to him, both appointments take effect from May 29, 2019.

NLC president, Ayuba Wabba, in a statement, noted that the congress, overthe past four years, has had good working relations with Kyari and Mustapha, which contributed immensely in fast-tracking resolution of critical labour issues in the country and there is no doubt that the country has benefitted and will benefit more from their commitment to the success of the present government and the progress of the entire country.

He said, “We recall, in particular, Mr. Kyari’s interventions at critical moments during the negotiations of the new national minimum wage, which dispelled various misinformation sent to the President by some individuals involved in the negotiations. He has always been receptive to our concerns and open for meetings even during weekends, despite his crowded schedule with his office full of guests who are definitely not business people seeking contracts but patriots who mean well for our country.”

The NLC boss urged President Buhari to maintain the trust and patriotic purpose of the presence of Kyari and Boss Mustapha in his administration.