The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the assent given to the new minimum wage bill.

In a telephone interview on Thursday evening the Head of Information and Publicity, Benson Ukpah, said that labour expects the implementation of the new minimum wage to commence immediately.

“We are delighted by the signing of the new minimum wage Act by the president. We commend him for it and call for the immediate implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage considering that the matter has been pending for so long.

“We urge various governments and employers of labour to commence immediate implementation with arrears, ” he said.