The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has warned northern governors not to adopt the policies of Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, especially in the area of retrenchment of workers; a policy the body said was targeted at inflicting pain and sorrow on the people.

The NLC made this known in a statement released yesterday to newsmen in Abuja, in reaction to alleged statements made by Governor El-Rufai and reported by a number of national dailies of Friday, May18, 2018.

The statement, which was signed by the NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, and titled; ‘A Joke Taken too Far’, said Nigerian workers were battle ready to ensure that any governor who replicated what the NLC described as the “callous and insensitive retrenchment of teachers and other cadre of workers in Kaduna State,” would be voted out of office in the 2019 general election.

While calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to once again call Governor El-Rufai to order, NLC advised all northern governors to put a disclaimer on the governor before they were counted with him as frontline enemies of the Nigerian people.

“It has been brought to our attention, statements credited to the Governor of Kaduna State; Mr. Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, over plans by other northern governors’ to imitate his ruinous path of sacking teachers in their state employment. These reckless statements were reported by a number of national dailies on Friday, May 18, 2018.

“There is really no doubt that Mr. Nasir El-Rufai mistakes notoriety for popularity. The two are millennia apart. Unfortunately, the Governor of Kaduna State has decided not only to continue in his favourite past time of inflicting pains and sorrows wherever he goes, he is also bent on marketing such profound proclivity for mischief to his fellow governors.

“We need to remind Governor El-Rufai that there is a limit that man can play God. By announcing that other northern state governors will replicate his callous and insensitive retrenchment of teachers and other cadre of workers in Kaduna State post-2019 elections, El-Rufai has already declared his own election and those of the governors he is purportedly speaking for a fait accompli.

“Organised labour wishes to remind El-Rufai that he is not God, after all. He and other northern governors possess a voter card each. Citizens at the receiving end of their unpopular and de-humanising policies are in the majority. In 2019, we will ensure that the votes of the oppressed and victimised count all over Nigeria.”