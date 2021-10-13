NLC to Cross River governor: Meet our demands, we call off strike

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Ayuba Wabba, on Wednesday provided a written explanation to the Cross River State Governor, Prof Ben Ayade why workers in his state are on strike that began on October 7 and assured that the industrial action will be called off once demands are met.

Wabba said the Governor ignored an earlier notice of industrial action through a letter dated 7th October 2021 and addressed to him.

According to the NLC President, the decision to embark on industrial action as communicated in the strike notice was taken at a Congress of all Cross River State workers.

“At the Congress, Cross Rivers workers decried the refusal of your government to address their pertinent concerns which include: non-implementation of promotions to workers at both State and Local Government levels; non-payment of Gratuities to both State and Local Government workers; non-remittance of deductions from workers’ salaries; failure to fully implement the National Minimum Wage to both State and Local Government workers; non-implementation of full 27.5% teachers enhancement; stoppage of tax exemption and allowance for teachers.

“Others are stoppage of annual incremental to both State and Local Government workers; return of payroll to both Accountant General and Ministry of Local Government Affairs for both State and Local Governments respectively; payment of salaries to workers wrongfully removed from local government payroll by the Auditor General for local government; reinstatement of pensioners wrongfully removed from the payroll; Lift of ban on the collection of check-off dues from commercial drivers by NURTW and restoration of NURTW to Motor Parks in Cross River State; immediate stoppage of deductions from workers’ salaries for the purchase of laptops and without workers’ consent; payment of hazard allowance for medical and health and balance of 30% CONHESS; and inclusion of all staff employed but yet to be put in the payroll by the State”, Wabba stated.

While requesting the Governor to expeditiously attend to the foregoing genuine concerns and demands by workers in Cross River State, the NLC boss noted that quick response will help to apprehend the ongoing strike and the escalation of industrial unrest in Cross Rivers State which has built a reputation of industrial peace and harmony for many years now.