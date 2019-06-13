<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has reinstated its support for the struggle of the Western Sahara people against the colonial grip of Morocco.

Mr Najeem Yasin, acting NLC president, gave the assurance during a visit by Mr Brahim Ghali, President Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic on Thursday in Abuja.

According to him, Congress is fully aware of the struggle of the Saharawi people against the colonial grip of Morocco.

“Unfortunately an African country is holding Africa’s last colony against the resolutions of the defunct organisation of Africa Unity, now Africa Union and the collective interests of all freedom loving people across the world,” he said.

Yasin said that the NLC would continue to spearhead national solidarity of the labour movement and its allies in the academia, civil society, professional groups, among others in support of the struggles of the people of Western Sahara.

He said that NLC have provided office space for the secretariat of the Nigeria Movement for the Liberation of Western Sahara as part of its resolve and commitment to the liberation struggles of the Saharawi people.

“We have had meetings and programmes and will still hold mass meetings, conferences and programmes to deepen our solidarity and expand mass support for your Liberation struggles, which we see as our collective struggle.

“We have also led mass protest to the embassy of Morocco here in Abuja.

“As long as Western Sahara is not free, Africa is not free, and all Africans and African countries must be involved in this struggle.

“So all must renew our collective demand that Morocco must be isolated in the global space by all countries, not just in Africa but in the entire world until Western Sahara gains sovereignty, free from colonial control,” he added.

He pledged NLC unflinching support and solidarity until victory is achieved.

Ghali commended the labour movement and Nigeria for their support and solidarity for the liberation of the Saharawi people.

“We are happy that you are working for the liberation of Africa, it is not only for the freedom of Saharawi. Because Nigeria has been leading the liberation of Africa and Nigeria has given strong support to countries in Africa.

“Nigeria had supported South Africa, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Angola, Mozambique, among others. That is why the support of Nigeria is critical to ensure that we have freedom in Africa.

“The role of Nigeria is still needed and we need this role to continue until the total liberation of the occupied territory of the Saharawi Republic.

“We recognised this and as Saharawi we are very grateful to Nigeria, this role is also recognised by the Saharawi people as well as other African countries and other continents and we are thankful for that,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Owei Lakefa, Member, Nigeria Movement for the Liberation of Western Sahara, called for the general rejection of modern day colonialism.

He said the movement would continue to carry out campaigns and protests against the Moroccan government until the Saharawi people are liberated.

“We demand President Muhammadu Buhari to continue to stand by the Western Sahara people. We also believed that Nigeria must continue to take the led of being “our brother’s keeper”.

“We also believed that every country has its rights to it’s own sovereignty. I want to assure you that we continue to support this, until victory is achieved,” he added.