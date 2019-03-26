<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has expressed grief and commiserated with the workers and people of Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Malawi and Madagascar affected by the horrendous landfall of Cyclone Idai.

The congress said it was tragic that the climatic and environmental disaster has left in its wake death in hundreds, thousands of displaced persons and large-scale destruction of public infrastructure, social facilities, property and livelihood.

In a solidarity message signed by a Deputy President of NLC, Comrade Najeem Usman Yasin on behalf of its President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, the congress commended the resilience of those in the affected communities.

“We salute the efforts of the governments of Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Malawi and Madagascar in scrambling rescue resources it could avail as a first line response to the victims.

“We also appreciate the intervention of multilateral institutions and aid organizations both local and international for coming to the rescue of the people of Southern Africa hit by this calamitous disaster.

“As devastating and painful as Cyclone Idai is, it affords all of us a moment of quiet reflection. Climate Change is real! We can only mitigate and adapt to its realities.” The congress said.

It added: “The NLC calls on all governments in Africa and beyond to be alive to the challenge posed by Climate Change especially with regards to making provisions for climatic early warning systems and robust architecture of rescue initiatives cum resources to deal with disasters of this nature.

“We pray for the repose of the souls of those that died. We ask that God will grant fortitude to bereaved families, give strength to those whose loved ones are still missing or injured and imbue resilience in those experiencing great discomfort as occasioned by this natural disaster.”