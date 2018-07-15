The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ebonyi chapter, has commended Gov. Dave Umahi for paying June and July workers’ salaries even without receiving May federal allocation.

Mr Leonard Nkah, NLC State Chairman, in a statement he issued on Sunday, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said that “Umahi has proved to be a man of his words.”

He noted that the governor on assumption of office promised that workers’ salaries would be paid by the 15th of every month.

Nkah said that the governor surprised workers, as they started receiving alerts for the July salary on Friday, July 13.

He commended the governor for maintaining the salary payment deadline, adding “God was using the governor to rescue Ebonyi workers from hunger and poverty and enjoin him not to relent.

The NLC chairman said that the governor has demonstrated by words and action that he is “Friend of Workers’’ the title organised labour in Ebonyi bestowed on Umahi.

Mr Chukwuma Onwe, NLC State Secretary, in his contribution, said that Umahi was a blessing to Ebonyi people, especially the workers.

He appealed to workers to reciprocate the governor’s gesture by being dedicated to their duties.