The Chairman of the Bauchi State Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Hashimu Gital, has commended the State Governor, Muhammad Abdullahi Abubakar, for ensuring normalisation in the payments of state government workers’ salary.

“We have achieved normalisation in payment of salaries and this government in Bauchi State does not owe any salary arrears and as stakeholders in the affairs of the state, our concern as organized labor is to ensure sustainability of the payment of salaries,’’ Gital said.

He debunked insinuations from some quarters in the state that retirees from the state workforce were still waiting for the release of their pension arrears, disclosing that the state government was also making efforts to actualise the contributory pension scheme in the state.

The NLC State Chairman further commended the state government for initiating another screening exercise for the state workforce with the view to eliminating ghost workers from its payroll, saying that it is the only way that will enable government to ensure workers welfare.

It is however sad that most residents of Bauchi and its environs could not afford the sacrificial lamb in the last Eid-El-Kabir celebration despite payments of the state workers salaries by the governor. Checks by The Point revealed that prices of ram and cows were not even as high as was expected before and during the festive period.

While felicitating with Muslims faithful in Bauchi state and the nation at large Governor, Muhammad Abdullahi Abubakar of Bauchi state revealed that the payments of the August salaries which was effected three days before the Sallah Celebration was part of his initiative to ensure that civil servants, their dependants and other residents of the state celebrate the important occasion in comfort.

The governor, further urged the people of the state to imbibe and instill lessons associated with the teachings of the Islamic religion in respect of the sacrifice and to also persevere in whatever situation they found themselves.

Abubakar who further explained that it is always difficult to deliver dividends of democracy by any government at any level without motivation from dedicated civil servants, urged workers in the state to re-dedicate themselves to duty in order to fast track development.

He finally prayed for the safe return of pilgrims of the state in particular, and the nation in general, from Hajj.