The Nigeria labour Congress (NLC) has urged the Jigawa State House of Assembly to stop the process of passing the bill on Jigawa State Health Insurance Scheme into law.

The Chairman of Jigawa chapter of NLC, Malam Sanusi Alhassan, made the call in a statement issued in Dutse, on Wednesday.

Sanusi said that the organised labour was calling for the suspension of further action on the bill, following observation that that the original copy sent to the house had been tampered with.

“Regarding the proposed Jigawa Health Insurance Bill which has passed second reading in the state’s House of Assembly, and in which agreements were reached, the NLC observes that the original bill has been tempered with.

“This is contrary to the principles of mutual agreement.

“Labour therefore calls on Jigawa Government and the House of Assembly to suspend the process of passing the bill on the proposed Jigawa State Health Insurance Scheme into in law, until agreement is reached with NLC on all provisions of the bill,” the NLC said in the statement.

Labour, however, commended the state government for sustaining the free maternal and child healthcare programme for pregnant women and children under the age of five.

It also thanked the state government for initiating the construction of 50 housing units in each of the 27 local government areas of the state.

The state government was similarly commended for paying the 2019 Leave allowances of workers at state and local government levels.

The Jigawa NLC called on civil servants to continue to put in their best in the discharge of their responsibilities in order to move the state forward.