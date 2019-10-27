<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Taraba State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Peter Gambo, on Sunday assured workers in the state of efforts by the union to ensure speedy implementation of the new minimum wage recently arrived at between Labour and the Federal Government.

Speaking with newsmen in Jalingo, Gambo said the state would not delay in the implementation of the new minimum wage was due to the harmonious relationship that exists between the state government and the organised labour in the state.

Gambo urged workers in the state to remain patient as they wait for the quick and full implementation of the new minimum wage law.

The labour leader also advised workers to put in their best to achieve their goal of wealth creation for the generality of the state.

“My fellow workers should expect the quick implementation of the new minimum wage.

“My conviction stem from the fact that Gov. Darius Ishaku is a labour-friendly governor and he will not delay in the implementation of the new minimum wage.

“He has given a lot of concessions to workers even when we did not ask for, so we expect a positive response on the implementation of pay raise to workers.

“We also use this opportunity to commend our governor for the prompt payment of salaries especially the October salary that was paid on October 23,” he said.