<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba, has asked the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, to immediately inaugurate the board of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) with Chief Frank Kokori as chairman or face the wrath of workers.

Wabba, who spoke at the May Day celebration in Abuja, said there will be no peace for the Minister if he fails to inaugurate the board, as they will no longer allow him to manage the funds of the organisation.

He said: “We have tolerated Ngige and his antics long enough. From this May Day, we will thenceforth not allow him to toy with the funds of NSITF which are contributions bon behalf of the toiling workers of Nigeria in the private sector.

“In all our years of dealing with Ministers of the Federal Republic, we have never come across one as dishonest and deceitful as Dr. Ngige.

“From our account of what has transpired since 2017, it is very obvious that the Minister has been bent on manipulating the situation and bring up one deceit or the other to enable him remain the sole manager of NSITF as long as he remain Minister of Labour and Employment”.