NLC agrees on 2.5% contributory workers salary deduction in Yobe

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Yobe Council has today resolved to enable Yobe State government deduct 2.5 percent of workers salary in the month of December for the proposed education recovery fund raising against the earlier proposed 10 percent deduction in November 2021.

This was contained in a communique signed by the acting Secretary, Comrade Mallam Gana Adam and made available to newsmen in Damaturu.

According to the communique, “educational appeal fund; the council in session has studied with keen interest the deplorable condition of our public schools and urges government to improvise a means for sustainable solution in this area”.

“As patriotic Yobeans, the Council in session have agreed to contribute 2.5 percent of their basic salary as part of its contributions, be deducted in the month of December, 2021”.

“This decision was reached in order in order to allow for further sensitization and orientation of civil servants accross the state”.